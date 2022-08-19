GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — OK2SAY‘s annual report shows a 67% increase in tips compared to 2020.

The state program, which was created in 2013, allows anyone to anonymously report tips on crimes or possible violence directed at students, schools or staff.

According to the report, the confidential tip line received 6,200 tips in 2021.

The top 10 tip categories were:

Planned school attacks: 1,786

Threats: 722

Other (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment): 632

Bullying: 533

Suicide threats: 500

Drugs: 413

Guns: 351

Cyberbullying: 347

Sexual assault/misconduct/exploitation: 283

Self-harm: 178

The state said the reason for the jump is likely because many schools were offering remote or hybrid learning in 2020 due to the pandemic and the program was introduced to middle school students in 2021.

The Oxford school shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, also played a major role in the uptick in tips. In December 2021, OK2SAY received 3,500 tips. In December 2020, OK2SAY received 127 tips.

The state said OK2SAY usually receives more tips after a school shooting and pointed out that vague school threats were made against districts across the state after the Oxford school shooting.

Students with a tip can contact OK2SAY securely and confidentially online, through an app, or by texting OK2SAY or calling 8.555.OK2SAY.