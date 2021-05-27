Report: Nearly 3,000 MI 3rd graders at risk of being held back

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Students across Michigan are still in the process of taking the M-STEP, the state’s standardized test administered each spring. However, results are beginning to be recorded.

According to the Detroit News, nearly 3,000 third graders got a letter sent home this week saying they have the possibility of being held back.

Michigan’s Read By Third Grade Law says third graders can be stopped from moving to the fourth grade if they read a grade level behind based on their score on the state’s reading assessment. The Senate Education Committee is looking into bills that would change this.

One of them would allow the state to pause the third-grade reading law and move it to fourth grade for next year. The other would give parents the decision if they want their child to be held back this year or move to the next grade.

Those backing the bills say these students did not get a fair chance to learn this past year because of the pandemic and deserve time to catch up.

Parents of third graders who received letters have 30 days from when they got it to contact their child’s school and request they not be held back, but the final decision ultimately sits with the superintendent.

M-STEP testing ends on June 4 and new letters will continue to go out weekly.