Report: Muskegon teen who escaped Detroit PD found

UNDATED (WOOD) — A 16-year-old from Muskegon who escaped police in Detroit has been found and taken back into custody.

Police say they arrested Chas Taylor Tuesday morning for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing an officer, according to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit. They took him to a precinct, where he managed to get his hands in front of his body despite cuffs and then ran off.

Police initially thought he may be hiding out in what they called a “dilapidated” building, but he was actually later found in an alley.

Police said they would also look into how Taylor escaped, WDIV reports.