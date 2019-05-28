Michigan

Report: MSU to hire new president Tuesday

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University is poised to make the president of Stony Brook University in New York state its new permanent president, The Detroit News is reporting.

Citing an unnamed source, The News says the MSU Board of Trustees will vote on hiring Samuel Stanley Jr. at a Tuesday morning meeting.

According to Stony Brook's website, Stanley is a medical doctor with a specialty in infection diseases. He has led Stony Brook since 2009.

Former Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon stepped down last year amid the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal. Former Gov. John Engler replaced her as interim president before he, too, resigned in January. Since then, university administrator Satish Udpa has been serving in the post.

