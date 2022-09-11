GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s president has been asked to resign, the Detroit Free Press reports.

MSU President Samuel Stanley needs to resign by Tuesday or he could be fired, sources told the Detroit Free Press. It reports Stanley has been given the deadline due to the way he handled Sanjay Gupta leaving his position as the business school dean over Title-IX issues.

A spokesperson for the university told News 8 the board of trustees is “currently in discussions about his contract” with Stanley.

The spokesperson said the board will need to have a public meeting in order to take action. The next scheduled meeting is for Oct. 28, but the board can call a special meeting before then.