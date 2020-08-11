Report: Man dies weeks after stabbing linked to mask dispute

The Lansing-area Quality Dairy where a man was stabbed on July 14, 2020, after an employee confronted another customer about wearing a mask. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was stabbed during a dispute about wearing a mask at a Lansing-area convenience story has died, the Lansing State Journal reports.

John Duncan III, 77, died Saturday, his son confirmed to the newspaper.

Duncan was stabbed at a Dimondale Quality Dairy on the morning of July 14 after an employee confronted another customer, Sean Ruis, about not wearing a mask. Quality Dairy said on Facebook that Duncan never interacted with Ruis before he was attacked.

Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, took off.

He was later pulled over by an Eaton County sheriff’s deputy. Video shows Ruis, who authorities say was carrying a screwdriver and two knives, approached the deputy and ignored her orders stop. She shot and killed him.