GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit News reports that Lee Chatfield, a former Michigan House speaker, is under investigation.

Records obtained by the paper say Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is investigating several alleged crimes related to the former speaker.

The Detroit News reports affidavits from this spring say Chatfield’s brother got money from the Republican’s political accounts that he did not work for and also accuse the brother of giving Adderall, a prescription drug, to Chatfield and two lobbyists in Lansing several times.

There has been no response from the attorney general’s office on the investigation.