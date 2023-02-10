EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has passed a motion for the report investigating former business school dean Sanjay Gupta to be released to the public.

This comes after a small protest was started Friday morning outside the board meeting in support of Gupta.

The group protesting, which contained roughly 15 people, could be seen holding signs that said “STOP GUPTA DISCRIMINATION” and “TITLE 9 OFFICE CAN’T BE TRUSTED.”

Back in August of 2022, Michigan State first announced that Gupta had resigned from his position as dean of the Broad College of Business before later saying that he was removed. The school also announced at that time they had hired outside counsel to review his dismissal.

In the months following, there were questions raised over the process in which Gupta was let go. The entire situation created a lot of drama and back and forth with the Board of Trustees.

Now, the board has requested the report into the matter be prepared to be released.

Gupta was in attendance at the meeting Friday, and much of the public comment time was dedicated to the Gupta situation.

President Samuel Stanley ultimately resigned in October, saying he no longer had confidence in the school’s Board of Trustees.