A Gotion plant has been proposed in the Big Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gotion has purchased 270 acres of land in Green Township for its new electric vehicle battery plant in the Big Rapids area, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports.

Crain’s reported Tuesday that Gotion Inc. bought 260 acres zoned for industry, with the remaining 10 intended for residential or agricultural use.

But according to Green Township Supervisor Jim Chapman, those 10 acres are in poor condition for farming, Crain’s reported.

Gotion will now work on environmental site assessments, according to Crain’s.

The battery plant is expected to create over 2,300 jobs and invest $2.3 billion by the end of 2031. The project’s timeline was recently pushed back by a year.

Some in the Big Rapids area have protested the addition of the plant due to worries about Gotion’s ties to China: While Gotion Inc. is based in North America, its parent company is based in China. Community members have also raised concerns about how the plant will impact the environment and the area’s small-town feel.