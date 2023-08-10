RABER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A man wanted for parental kidnapping is dead after allegedly barricading himself in a home with children and shooting at officers in the eastern Upper Peninsula’s Chippewa County Wednesday, authorities say.

According to a report from the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group (SOG) had arrest warrants for Giovanni and Lindsey McNab. The husband and wife were wanted out of Christian County in Missouri for abduction and parental kidnapping, the report said.

When authorities arrived at a home in Goetzville Wednesday morning, Giovanni McNab was accused of shooting at officers and injuring a deputy.

Giovanni McNab barricaded himself inside the home with two children, authorities said.

The standoff ended Wednesday night. SOG members said they found Giovanni McNab dead inside the home. It was unclear how he died as of Thursday afternoon.

The two children were not hurt and have been placed in the care of Children’s Protective Services, authorities said.

The deputy was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Lindsey McNab was arrested earlier in the day Wednesday, authorities said.