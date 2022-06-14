UNDATED (WOOD) — Days after an explosion in Warren, Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says it appears investigators caught a “lucky break,” telling media outlets that the investigation has uncovered several key pieces of evidence that indicate the person injured in the explosion may have been planning an attack.

According to WDIV-TV in Detroit, police were called to a home on Gentner Street near Eight Mile shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say 38-year-old Michael Liburdi was working in his garage when the explosion happened. Witnesses reported hearing up to 10 explosions.

Liburdi lost a hand in the explosion and suffered second and third-degree burns to more than half of his body. As of Sunday, he was listed in critical condition.

Dwyer told WXYZ-TV that if Liburdi survives, he faces months of recovery in a hospital and felony charges stemming from the explosion. He also said that Liburdi was on a federal watch list before the explosion but didn’t provide more details.

“All indications are that the explosives were dangerous, to be used for criminal activity,” Dwyer told WXYZ. “We’re very fortunate there were no other injuries.”

When searching the home on Saturday, police recovered a dozen firearms and approximately 4,000 rounds of ammunition along with several small explosive devices. Dwyer told WXYZ that police executed a second search on a separate warrant on Monday.

When the investigation is complete, documents will be sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether or which criminal charges will be filed.