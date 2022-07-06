GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Detroit police officer and a suspect both died after a shooting.

The officer had been with the department for five years, the Detroit Police Department chief said. He said his father is a retired police officer.

“Just a tragic event, we lost a hero today,” the chief said during a news conference. “The department and the city is grieving.”

The suspect also died, NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV reports.

WDIV reports it happened around 7:55 p.m. on the city’s West Side.