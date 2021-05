US President Joe Biden listens during a climate change virtual summit from the East Room of the White House campus April 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden will be in Michigan next week.

The White House said that Biden will tour the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Tuesday. More details about the visit will be released later.

The visit is one day before Ford is set to unveil the new electric F-150 Lightning.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Michigan as president. In February, he toured the Pfizer plant in Portage.