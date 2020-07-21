Report: Amber Alert suspect attacked girls with hammer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is expected to face kidnapping, assault and torture charges after allegedly abducting two teen girls and attacking them with a hammer, northern Michigan news outlets report.

The case prompted an Amber Alert Sunday as Grand Traverse County authorities searched for one of the girls. She was ultimately found and hospitalized.

The 13- and 15-year-old girls know the suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Reyes, and initially went with him willingly early Sunday, authorities told 9&10 News out of Cadillac. But after an argument, investigators say, he attacked them with the hammer, causing head and upper body injuries.

He then let the 13-year-old go, authorities said. She made her way home and told mother what happened. The Amber Alert was issued for the 15-year-old.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a deputy found the 15-year-old in Reyes’ car in a parking lot in Chums Corners, south of Traverse City. While she was initially “not responsive” to him, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Fewless told 9&10 News, he eventually got her to unlock the car and moved her to his cruiser. The deputy then spotted Reyes coming out of the business and arrested him.

The 15-year-old was expected to remain in the hospital for days as she was treated for injuries that were described as life-threatening, 9&10 News reports.

The 13-year-old was out of the hospital as of Monday.