2 aircraft crash on North Fox Island Lt. Erin Nolan/U.S. Coast Guard A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew land on-scene of a plane crash on North Fox Island, Michigan, July 29, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Erin Nolan. [ + - ] U.S. Coast Guard Survivors from a plane crash on North Fox Island disembark a Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter in Traverse City, Michigan, July 29. 2018. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class April Caverly. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard was called to a Lake Michigan island Sunday afternoon to rescue five people after two aircraft collided.

Traverse City NBC affiliate WPBN reports the crash happened before 3:45 p.m. on North Fox Island, which is about 25 miles offshore from Charlevoix. One of the aircraft was taking off and another was landing.

The Coast Guard said Michigan State Police alerted it to the crash. A helicopter from the Traverse City Air Station landed on the island, collected the five people and returned them to the mainland.

Three of the people were then hospitalized in Traverse City. The Coast Guard said their injuries were minor.