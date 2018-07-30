Michigan

2 aircraft crash on North Fox Island

Jul 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard was called to a Lake Michigan island Sunday afternoon to rescue five people after two aircraft collided.

Traverse City NBC affiliate WPBN reports the crash happened before 3:45 p.m. on North Fox Island, which is about 25 miles offshore from Charlevoix. One of the aircraft was taking off and another was landing.

The Coast Guard said Michigan State Police alerted it to the crash. A helicopter from the Traverse City Air Station landed on the island, collected the five people and returned them to the mainland.

Three of the people were then hospitalized in Traverse City. The Coast Guard said their injuries were minor.

