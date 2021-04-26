Repairs to Traverse City wastewater plant could top $15M

This still image taken from courtesy video shows the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Courtesy Traverse City)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Repairs to a regional wastewater treatment plant in northern Michigan could carry a $15.5 million price tag.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Monday that a study looked at options the city has for fixing the Traverse City facility’s primary treatment components.

The components are a series of pipes that bring in raw wastewater, the screening processes to remove grit and other suspended solids before further treatment and the plumbing that connects them.

The newspaper reports that pipes at several points in the inflow and pre-treatment stages need replacing, including a connection point in the pipe gallery that previously developed a severe leak.

City commissioners were expected to hear more Monday about what needs fixing and why.