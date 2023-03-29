LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — United States Rep. Elissa Slotkin and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey reintroduced legislation on Wednesday that would fund research on gun violence prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Known as the Gun Violence Prevention Research Act, it would authorize $50 million each fiscal year over the next five years to boost the CDC’s firearms safety and gun violence prevention studies.

The full text of the legislation can be read here.

According to a press release by Slotkin’s office, the research would aid the effort to “better understand and address the nation’s ongoing gun violence epidemic.”

Slotkin was joined by students from Michigan State University and Oxford High School when she spoke at a press conference about the bills.

“Gun violence is now the leading cause of death among American children, and in Oxford and at MSU, I’ve seen the long-term pain and trauma these tragedies inflict on entire communities,” said Slotkin in a press release. “So have Dylan and Devin – the Oxford and MSU students joining us today who have survived both. We, as a society, need to step up and decide to protect our kids so that an entire generation of young Americans isn’t defined by gun violence.”

