GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to decriminalize marijuana by removing the drug from the Federal Controlled Substances List.

It’s been a Schedule I controlled substance since 1970. Since then, the tide has turned on marijuana legalization. Recreational marijuana is now legalized in 18 states, including Michigan.

The bill that passed Friday, known as the MORE Act, would end the federal ban on marijuana, but it would not automatically legalize the drug for other states.

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, voted against the legislation. But in an interview with News 8, he said he does support federal marijuana decriminalization.

“Right now, we have in Michigan, as in many other states, fully legalized on the recreational side,” he said. “And this is one of the reasons why I do support decriminalization at the federal level, so states can determine for themselves their own destiny.”

Instead, he’s pushing a different bill that would also end the federal ban. He has cosponsored the States Reform Act, which was introduced by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. Meijer said it explicitly lets states decide their own laws regarding decriminalization.

“Some states may choose to keep marijuana criminalized,” he said. “And that is their right as a state to make that determination.”

“We shouldn’t be imposing from the top down on the criminalization component,” he added. “That has caused a lot of issues at the state level. We don’t want to run into some of those same mistakes in reversing that as well.”

The congressman elaborated on his criticisms in an emailed statement.

“The MORE Act does not include a federal regulatory structure for marijuana, like we have for alcohol, and this would ultimately leave it up to federal agencies to dictate regulations — and these agencies could override state regulations and implement their own policies on a whim,” he wrote.

Meijer also said it’s time for the system to be reformed.

“The current status quo is unsustainable, where you have something that’s criminalized federally and legalized at the state level,” he said. “That causes all sorts of negative consequences.”

Although recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, most cities have decided against allowing dispensaries in their communities. That has been a contentious topic for the Grand Haven City Council this year.

“To me, that touches upon exactly where the focus should be,” Meijer said. “Allowing communities to decide for themselves how they treat it. Allowing states to decide for themselves how they treat it. Rather than allowing those decisions coming from Washington and being pushed down.”

The MORE Act would also require federal courts to expunge prior marijuana convictions for nonviolent offenders.

“I support trying to look at some of those convictions, where if it’s not illegal now, we have some review going now so you have some equity in that,” Meijer said.

Matthew Abel is a Michigan-based lawyer for Cannabis Council who has fought for decades to reform marijuana laws.

“People should not be walking around with criminal records for things that are legal now,” he said. “People who’ve been affected by this prohibition ended up with criminal records for cannabis offenses in one way or another. And a lot of people, me included, feel that they should benefit from the legalization in the way that they were harmed by the prohibition. It does something to right the wrong.”

Abel supports the MORE Act, but he concedes that “no legislation is perfect,” and “it’s better to have something even though it’s imperfect than nothing at all.” He added that Congress could “modify and adjust” the MORE Act as time goes on. But at this point, he would still support either bill.

“If Rep. Meijer can get a majority to pass his bill, I’d be all for that as well,” he said.

Most Americans are behind marijuana legalization, Abel said.

“Most of the country believes cannabis should be legal in one way or another. It should be taxed and regulated in a manner similar to alcohol,” he said.

He added that because marijuana is criminalized federally, but legal in many states, many banks can’t serve the marijuana industry, forcing many dispensaries to be cash only.

“The dispensaries have to find workarounds that are bordering on money laundering to be able to take debit cards,” he explained. “Many of them just have ATM machines in their lobbies and only deal in cash. Because they’re cash businesses, that makes their couriers targets for robberies.”

Taking marijuana off the federal controlled substances list could solve this problem, Abel emphasized.

“Congress needs to do something,” he said. “They need to act now.”

The MORE Act needs 60 votes to pass the Senate, meaning several Republicans would have to join Democrats in saying yes. It’s something Meijer and Abel say is unlikely.

But Meijer said he thinks there are probably 60 votes in the Senate for some type of decriminalization bill, just not the MORE Act.