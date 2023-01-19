GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first quarter of the year in Lansing is always busy, especially as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to deliver her State of the State speech.

The speech may signal how cautious or aggressive she will ask her newly-found majorities in the state House and state Senate to proceed on policy objectives Democrats have proposed and watch die in committee for 40 years.

Newly-elected Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, said that’s what she wants to hear the governor talk about.

“There is so much debate about, ‘With this new trifecta, can Dems be aggressive about our agenda or do we have to play nice?'” Grant said. “I don’t mean ‘play nice’ by being bipartisan, because we’re more than willing to work on both sides of the aisle. But I don’t think that means we have to be timid. … I have heard the governor also agree with those things, that we don’t have to be timid about doing good work for the people of Michigan, so I hope to hear her talk more about that in a robust way.”

Whitmer will deliver her address Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. We will have complete coverage and reaction from Lansing.