Rep. Dingell: I’m OK after surgery for perforated ulcer

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says her “belly was on fire” before doctors quickly performed surgery for a perforated ulcer.

The Detroit-area Democrat says she expects to stay in a Washington hospital for five to seven days. Dingell says she was planning to fly back to Michigan when pain overwhelmed her Friday. Her doctor ordered her to the hospital.

The 67-year-old Dingell blamed her ulcer on over-the-counter medication taken for a jaw condition. She said doctors had warned her about possible side effects.

Dingell was first elected in 2012 to replace her husband, longtime Rep. John Dingell. He was the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.