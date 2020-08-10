Renovation work restarts on iconic Detroit train station

FILE – In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Ford Motor Co., Executive Chairman Bill Ford addresses attendees outside the Michigan Central train depot, in Detroit. Restoration work has continued at the train station following a state-mandated stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Detroit Free Press reports that crews are in the middle of Phase Two of the project which involves fixing the street structure and repairing masonry. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio File)

DETROIT (AP) — Restoration work is moving ahead at the Michigan Central train station in Detroit despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Work on the project stopped for seven weeks due to a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. But the Detroit Free Press reports that crews are now in the middle of the project’s second phase, which involves fixing the street structure and repairing masonry.

Brick and terra cotta masonry is being cleaned and repaired.

Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.