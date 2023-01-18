Members of the End Gun Violence Coalition gather at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids for a news conference and prayer vigil on Jan. 18, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are again calls for lawmakers to address gun violence as the new legislative session begins.

A group called End Gun Violence Michigan held events around the state Wednesday to call for new laws that they think would help curb what they call a public health crisis.

There are a number of things they are calling for, including safe storage laws, universal background checks, ‘red flag laws’ that allow weapons to be taken away from someone deemed at risk of harming themselves or others, and restrictions on domestic abusers’ ability to own guns.

Freshman Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, talked about why she thinks now is the time to try for change.

“This is a key issue that many of my colleagues, including myself, talked about during campaign. It’s been coming up in conversation,” Grant said. “We have a new legislature in many ways, right? Democrats have a majority but we also have more women, right? We have more people who are coming from various backgrounds, more teachers than ever before and all of those things are playing a role.”

Gun violence has long been a policy issue Democrats have prioritized.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently talked about what she calls ‘common sense’ gun laws she would like to see passed. A good barometer on whether such gun law changes will be on the agenda for Democrats could come during the State of the State on Jan. 25, when Whitmer lays out her priorities.