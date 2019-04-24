Remus man injured after pulling in front of semi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEATLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 89-year-old Remus man was taken to the hospital after he pulled in front of a semi-truck, police say.

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was called around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on M-20 and 10th Avenue near Wheatland Township.

Authorities say the driver was headed north on 10th Avenue when he pulled in front of the semi heading east on M-20. The semi-truck driver was not injured. The driver from Remus was taken to Mount Pleasant to receive medical treatment, police say.