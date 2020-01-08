‘Remote’ pharmacies bill OK’d by MI Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People could pick up prescriptions at Michigan pharmacies that are not staffed by an on-site pharmacist under a bill that has cleared the Legislature and will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

The measure would allow for “remote” pharmacies, which proponents support as a way to expand access to pharmacy services in rural and underserved areas.

Pharmacists at “parent” pharmacies” could use real-time audio and video computer equipment to review a prescription before it is dispensed by pharmacy technicians.

The bill won final approval on a 32-5 vote in the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday, with some Democrats opposed.