Reed City man hit by vehicle in Mecosta County

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mecosta County Sheriff generic 040318_1522771142271.jpg_39012160_ver1.0_640_360_1556142357219.jpg.jpg

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was called to a car versus pedestrian crash late Friday evening.

Deputies arrived around 11:37 p.m. on Northland Dr north of 14 Mile Rd to find a 69-year-old from Reed City was walking in the road when a 63-year-old man from Howard City hit him driving south bound on Northland Dr.

The Reed City man was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Howard City man who was driving the vehicle in this crash was uninjured. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the crash, deputies say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!