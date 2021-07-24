Reed City man hit by vehicle in Mecosta County

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was called to a car versus pedestrian crash late Friday evening.

Deputies arrived around 11:37 p.m. on Northland Dr north of 14 Mile Rd to find a 69-year-old from Reed City was walking in the road when a 63-year-old man from Howard City hit him driving south bound on Northland Dr.

The Reed City man was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Howard City man who was driving the vehicle in this crash was uninjured. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the crash, deputies say.