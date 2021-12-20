Redistricting panel ordered to show meeting details, memos

Michigan

by: ED WHITE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – People speak during Michigan’s new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the state’s new redistricting commission to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.

The 4-3 decision was a test of whether a commission creating maps for the Legislature and Congress violated a law requiring it to conduct its business in public.

One Democratic justice joined three Republicans to form a majority at the Supreme Court.

The commission had argued that attorney-client privilege should grant it some privacy over the Oct. 27 meeting. But the Supreme Court noted that there was no litigation pending at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!