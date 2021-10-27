Redistricting Commission defends closed session

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders with Michigan’s Redistricting Commission are defending their decision to go into a closed session Wednesday afternoon.

The closed session prevented the public from hearing the members discuss two legal memos that could influence their decisions on which Congressional map to use for the next decade.

The commission — which has made a point of being transparent throughout the process of drawing their map proposals — voted 11 to two to temporarily go into a closed session.

The decision triggered backlash from both Republicans and Democrats.

Commission officials say the accusations are being overblown, saying the closed session was only to discuss things that had attorney-client privilege.

“The mission is still the same. The deadlines haven’t changed and we are committed to drawing fair maps with public engagement,” Edward Woods III, a spokesperson for the commission, said. “You saw that at the second round of public hearings and you’ll see it when we host public comments tomorrow and the next day and the next day after that.”

The meeting was adjourned shortly after the end of the closed session because of a death threat against the commission.

The treat remains under investigation.