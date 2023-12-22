LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the season of good cheer and charity, but one Grinch in Jackson got away with one of the Salvation Army’s “red kettles” full of money on Wednesday.

The person stole the red kettle, containing an undetermined amount of money, from outside of a Kroger in Jackson, The Salvation Army of Jackson said in a news release Thursday.

“Our prayers are with whoever did this as they must feel desperate to have done this,” said Jackson Corps Officer Major Patricia Grindle. “That said, the theft of this kettle is deeply saddening, but we will never give up on our mission to serve our neighbors in need right here in Jackson County.”

Grindle said the organization helped more than 22,000 people in the area with the proceeds of last year’s charity drive, assisting with food, utility payments and more.

If you want to help The Salvation Army make up for what was lost in the red kettle outside the Kroger store, you can donate here. The last day for red kettle bell-ringing is Saturday.