Red Cross volunteers needed to help West Coast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shelters are opening up on the West Coast and the Gulf Coast to help tens of thousands of Americans who have found themselves victimized by wildfires and weather.

An external recruitment campaign has just started, hoping to ship people out at a rapid pace.

“For the state of Michigan, we’re looking to push out about 20 volunteers a week,” said Diego Romero, volunteer recruitment specialist at the American Red Cross Michigan Region.

Training is all done online, creating an opportunity to deploy almost immediately.

“It could be as quick as four days, but our goal is really to get someone in the door to out the door in about a week,” said Romero.

Anyone interested can find more information online.