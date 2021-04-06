Records: Parole violator entered Michigan prison with gun in coat

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A loaded gun was discovered on a man inside a Michigan prison after he was transported there for a parole violation.

The Detroit Free Press says the incident occurred in January at the Egeler center, near Jackson, which is typically the first stop for people entering the state prison system. The 9-millimeter gun was not fired.

Records don’t indicate if Armani Shabazz was arrested and transported by Corrections Department staff or another police agency.

Byron Osborn, head of the prison officer union, says the incident was “very unusual.” The Corrections Department says Shabazz was appropriately disarmed by staff. It had no additional comment.