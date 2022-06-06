ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WLNS) — If there wasn’t a picture, no one would believe it.

Lloyd Tanner, of Hobart in northwestern Indiana, was fishing the St. Joseph River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, early May 29 when he caught a 53.35-pound flathead catfish.

That narrowly beat out the previous state record, a 52-pound flathead catfish that was caught in 2014.

Tanner’s fish was verified by the Lake Michigan Basin coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a requirement to be eligible for the state record.

“I’ve been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years,” Tanner said. “What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish.”

Tanner said he comes to Michigan most weekends to fish with friends in the Michigan Catfish Anglers Trail, an amateur fishing club.

“We have several fun tournaments that anyone who enjoys fishing for catfish can come out and fish,” he said.