Real-life Snow White: Marquette woman bonds with backyard animals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — In the movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Snow White has a close bond with animals. They flock to her and love being in her presence.

That story line has just come true for one Marquette woman.

Amanda York took to Facebook to post a video of her new friend, Scarface, enjoying some unshelled peanuts straight from York’s hand.

York began tossing unshelled peanuts to squirrels and chipmunks in her backyard around a month ago. After giving them time to warm up, York now hand feeds three to four squirrels and chipmunks that travel into her yard each night for at least one hour.