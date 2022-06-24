GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, community members, organizations and religious leaders are reacting.

Pro-abortion rights activists called it a “dark day for our country” meanwhile anti-abortion rights activists say this decision protects human life “from its earliest stages of existence.”

“The United States Supreme Court’s decision moves America one step closer to protecting human life from its earliest stages of existence. The Catholic Church remains committed to helping women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies. For every pregnant woman who may be unsure of what is next, the Catholic Church is here. We will continue to accompany and care for women in need of emotional, spiritual, or physical support and their child(ren), born and unborn. Support is available through Catholic Churches as well as other local organizations.” Bishop David Walkowiak, Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, said in a statement

“It is a dark day for our country and we are outraged. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has signaled that it trusts politicians more than us to make our own, deeply personal, medical decisions. But this is far from over. We will not compromise on our bodies, our dignity, or our inherent rights. Michiganders should know that Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom. Let’s be clear – this ruling goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power to make decisions when it comes to our bodies and who can control our futures.” Nicole Wells Stallworth, Planned Parenthood Advocated of Michigan Executive Director, said in a statement

“Reproductive care is health care, plain and simple, and access to health care is a fundamental human right. The danger to people’s lives – especially people of color and those with low-incomes – is very real without full safe and legal access to care. MNA agrees with the majority of Michigan residents who believe that people should be able to decide the best course of action for their own health and well-being; health decisions should be made by patients in conjunction with their healthcare provider, not restricted by the government. In supporting reproductive rights and access to reproductive care, MNA is advocating for the health and safety of patients in all circumstances. MNA supports both Gov. Whitmer’s lawsuit before the state Supreme Court and Michigan’s Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative to protect the full range of reproductive health options and keep people safe.” Jamie Brown, president of the Michigan Nurses Association, said in a statement

“We are very excited. We are so happy that the majority of the justices ruled on the right side of history today. We are so thankful that they had the courage and the wisdom to do this, and we just couldn’t thank them enough for their courage.” Anna Visser, director of communication and education for Right to Life of Michigan, said in an interview

“Let me be clear – abortion is still legal in Michigan, and our doors are open. But my heart is breaking for the millions of patients living in states that will cut off abortion access in the days and weeks to come. As an abortion provider, I know how devastating it is to sit in an exam room and tell a patient I can’t help them because state politicians have restricted their access to care. This scenario will now be a daily reality for my colleagues and their patients in hostile states across the country. Here in Michigan, we’re still providing care and I’m working with our team of expert doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible. We are not going anywhere.” Dr. Sarah Wallett, Planned Parenthood Michigan chief medical officer, said in an interview