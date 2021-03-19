Rare site in UP: Kitch-iti-kipi frozen over

Ice locks in the raft and covers the surface of Kitch-iti-kipi at Palms Book State Park in Schoolcraft County. (Courtesy Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD/WJMN) — There was an unfamiliar sight at Kitch-iti-kipi, the Big Spring, this week: It was covered in a layer of ice.

It’s Michigan’s largest natural freshwater spring and can be found in Palms Book State Park near Manistique. It’s famous for its clear turquoise water which allows you to see lime-encrusted debris.

About 10,000 gallons of water per minute flows up from under a limestone bottom at a steady 45 degrees all year long, which generally keeps the spring from freezing.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that while it’s unusual, the spring does occasionally see ice cover — most often in the spring or during a winter thaw. The DNR supervisor in the area explained that’s when snowmelt flows into the spring and cools it, allowing ice to form.

The DNR says the first time the spring was recorded to have frozen over was 1934; the Escanaba Daily Press wrote an article about it.

“Kitch-iti-kipi has been free from ice throughout the past winter during which upon one occasion the mercury dropped to 40 degrees below zero, the coldest weather experienced here in 31 years,” the newspaper reported at the time, according to the DNR.

While the spring is frozen over, the observation raft that runs over it is closed.