Ransomware attack threatens MSU student data

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A hacker is threatening to publish Michigan State University students’ information if they aren’t paid, according to tech and education website EdScoop.

MSU officials confirmed an intrusion occurred on Monday, stating they are taking this situation very seriously. News 8 confirmed with campus police that there is an investigation.

Photos were put on Twitter by an account called Ransom Leaks that allegedly show a sample leak from the hacker that includes what appears to be a student’s passport.

Ransom Leaks says the leak will go live in five days if an unknown ransom amount isn’t paid. It’s unclear how many students’ information is affected by this situation.

“Within hours of the intrusion, MSU IT took prompt action and notified law enforcement agencies,” wrote Dan Olsen, MSU deputy spokesperson. “At this time, we believe the intrusion is isolated to one unit on campus. The affected systems and servers have been taken offline to prevent further exposure and we are working with MSU Police Department and the Michigan State Police to conduct a thorough investigation.”

News 8 asked for more details like what unit of campus was affected and, but we did not hear back from the university or police.

According to MSU’s 2019 fall enrollment report, just under 50,000 students attend the university.