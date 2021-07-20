Raise a Wing event fundraises for Meals on Wheels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 10 million senior citizens in our nation face food insecurity.

Meals on Wheels programs play a huge part in helping seniors get the meals they need, delivered right to their door.

Next week, Bell’s Brewery is teaming up with the nonprofit to help fight hunger with an event called Raise a Wing.

It takes place July 29, which is also National Chicken Wing Day. Restaurants across the country will serve up wings and Bell’s beer, with donations going to support Meals on Wheels.

There are several local restaurants taking part. For a full list, visit Bell’s Brewery’s website.