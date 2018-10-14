Rain leads to early closure of 2 UP campgrounds Michigan Department of Natural Resources Lake Superior waves roll in toward a flooded and rutted campsite at the Union Bay modern campground at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County. (Courtesy the Michigan Department of Natural Resources) [ + - ] Michigan Department of Natural Resources Water inundates the campground at Baraga State Park in Baraga County. (Courtesy the Michigan Department of Natural Resources) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rainfall forced campgrounds at two state parks in the Upper Peninsula to be shut down early.

The campground at Baraga State Park and the Union Bay Modern Campground at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park closed for the season Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. People who had reservations at Baraga will be reimbursed.

Union Bay would have normally remained open about another week and Baraga about two weeks more, but DNR officials said there was standing water or flooding at both sites.

You can still camp at the Presque Isle Rustic Campground at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness.

The DNR warned of high water levels or flooding in area waterways and state park destinations, including the Otter Lake Boating Access Site, Big Eric's Bridge State Forest Campground, King Lake State Forest Campground, Bond Falls Scenic Site and the Pricket Dam Boating Access Site. Officials urged campers and hikers to be careful.