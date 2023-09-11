GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since the abrupt suspension of Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker on Sunday, several questions regarding timing and privacy issues have arisen.

Tucker has been accused of sexual harassment during a phone call between himself and Brenda Tracy. Tracy was contracted by the school two years ago to speak with the football team about sexual consent.

Cooley Law School Professor Mark Dotson told News 8 that the ongoing investigation falls under Title IX because the case is between at least one MSU employee or student and occurred either on campus or concerning university business.

“The complaint in this case was filed with the Office of Institutional Equity,” Dotson said. “They are generally housed in the same facility as the Title IX office.”

While the initial complaint was filed last December by Tracy and an internal investigation was completed in July, Dotson said the university denied a previous Freedom of Information Act request regarding the case due to a privacy exemption under FOIA laws. Once Tracy released information on the case, MSU was freed from previous restraints.

“At that point now Michigan State’s concern about protecting her identity is no longer paramount,” Dotson said. “So they decided to go ahead, no longer being constrained by the notion that this process was going to be carried out in private because now she’s identified herself publicly as well as the situation. They went on and considered the circumstances. With the change in circumstance sufficient enough, then to go ahead and take punitive actions against Coach Tucker.”

“It is not the MSU of old because we maintain the confidence of the claimant and respondent while respecting and valuing the claimant and respondent’s right to share their story,” Interim President Teresa Woodruff said.

“The notion that they were covering up is misleading. They were protecting the process,” Dotson said.

A formal Title IX hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6. Both parties involved will have the opportunity to testify if they wish and confront one another due to recent changes in Title IX laws.