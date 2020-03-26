Pure Michigan lets people see attractions from home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pure Michigan is going virtual as several tourist exhibits and attractions across the state launch online experiences.

“For Pure Michigan, this a time for us to try and to share some of those experiences virtually and give them the opportunity to plan and dream about that time very soon when they’ll be able to be out there and travel,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan.

The campaign comes as the tourism industry hits a standstill while Michiganders stay home to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

From exploring museums in Motown to being with the butterflies through a livestream at Frederik Meijer Gardens, Lorenz said there’s a lot to do and learn.

“Parents are looking for these opportunities at any time to interact and educate kids,” Lorenz told News 8. “So let’s take this very difficult situation and let’s turn it into a positive by reconnecting with our family and friends like we’ve never done before.”

John VanderHaagen, the communications director at Frederik Meijer Gardens, said they were eager to join this virtual movement.

“Hopefully we are bringing a little bit of relief, a little bit of joy and a little bit of peace to people,” VanderHaagen said.

For Lorenz, some of the virtual experiences can quickly feel like a real-life adventure.

“(Like) paddling virtually on the St. Mary’s River in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan with all those big freighters going by and everything,” Lorenz said

Wherever your next adventure may take you, Pure Michigan wants you to take this time to travel virtually, with the hope of making it there in person one day soon.

Check out Pure Michigan’s social media pages to keep up with the latest virtual experiences.