DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — The public is being asked to help look for an aircraft that went missing during a planned one-hour flight in Dowagiac on Sunday.

According to the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol, an 83-year-old man left Dowagiac in the small, home-built aircraft around 11 a.m. Sunday. The flight was planned to last one hour but the plane never returned.

The plane has a polished aluminum exterior and tail number of N569SX. The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol said the pilot was believed to be the only person aboard.

Witnesses report seeing the plane head north after take off. The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol said it has crews searching the areas north and northwest of Dowagiac including Benton Harbor and South Haven.

The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol said extended searches may include Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien and Allegan counties.