Protesters removed from Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state legislature is back in session Wednesday, debating whether to extend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration.

There have already been dramatic moments as police forcibly removed three people from the Capitol. Video from the news agency Michigan Information and Research Services showed the incident.

The gallery at the Capitol is closed to the public Wednesday to allow room for lawmakers and media members to spread out.

MIRS reports that three people from the group Michigan United for Liberty were removed by House police. The group says they are at the Capitol fighting for people who are struggling to get unemployment.

One protestor was taken to the hospital.

“One of the protesters — one of the citizens — that was removed from the House gallery was complaining of unspecified injuries. At her request, she was transported from the Capitol Building down to Sparrow Hospital. I have one of my detectives, sergeants, down at the hospital now that is interviewing her, taking her statement as to what happened and her account of what transpired. If she has any injuries, they will be documented and photographed and they will be included in our report that is sent to the prosecutor’s office,” said Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Darrin Green.