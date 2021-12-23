Prosecutors: Big bond needed for parents in school shooting

Jennifer Crumbley speaks with her attorney Shannon Smith as she and James Crumbley appear in Oakland County District Court in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley on Tuesday agreed to adjourn their preliminary examination on charges tied to their alleged roles in the rampage to February. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four high school students dead and injured seven other people. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan are striking back against the parents of a boy charged with a school shooting that killed four students.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. They want a judge to lower their $500,000 bond so they can get out of jail.

But prosecutors claim the Crumbleys will flee if they’re released. The parents are charged under a theory that they made a gun available to their son and had opportunities to prevent the bloodshed.

On the day of the shooting, the parents were summoned to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings. The Crumbleys say they had no idea that he would commit violence.

Their next court hearing is Jan. 7.