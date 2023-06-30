GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 44-year-old man has been charged after allegedly pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter, the Oakland County prosecutor said Friday.

Douglas Alan Fleury, of Madison Heights, was charged with one count of flying beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train, according to Oakland County’s office of the prosecuting attorney.

The charge stems from a May 16 incident in Madison Heights, the prosecutor said.

If Fleury is convicted, the prosecutor’s office said he could face a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the felony.