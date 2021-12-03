Prosecutor considering charges against Oxford school shooting suspect’s parents

OXFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says the parents of the alleged shooter at Oxford High School could be charged as early as Friday. McDonald has not said what those charges could be, but said their actions went “far beyond negligence.”



Police say the gun used in the deadly attack was bought by the suspect’s father on Nov. 26.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says two teachers came to the school with concerns about the suspect, but the school did not get police involved. He also says the school met with the teen’s parents the morning before the Nov. 30 shooting.



Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, says no discipline was necessary for the alleged shooter who was called to the office a few hours before the shooting. Throne released a video message Thursday night.



“There’s been a lot of talk about the student who was apprehended, that he was called up to the office and all that kind of stuff. No discipline was warranted,” said Tim Throne, superintendent of Oxford Community Schools. “There are no discipline records at the high school. Yes, this student did have contact with our front office and yes, his parents were on campus Nov. 30.”



It’s still unclear what the teen was called to the office for or what the school talked to his parents about while they were there. However, officials say that two teachers went to the school concerned about the student’s behavior.



Throne also asked people be patient for information because they can only release it once it has gone through the proper channels. He also echoed how proud the entire district was for how students handled themselves in the face of extreme terror.