Proposed new congressional district map released

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The commission in charge of drawing new legislative and congressional maps for Michigan has released a draft of the state’s new congressional districts.

Michigan is going to lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives due to the latest census numbers.

A major change proposed by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is the consolidation of two districts along the lakeshore, which would require Rep. Fred Upton and Rep. Bill Huizenga to compete for the Republican nomination.

There will also be more members of Congress representing West Michigan. Right now, there are three. Under the new proposed district map, there would be six.