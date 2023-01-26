GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University is partnering with the National Security Agency to bring more science, technology, engineering and math education opportunities to students.

The university signed a five-year partnership with the NSA, which will offer experts to help develop STEM-related programs, provide career advice to students and research advice to faculty and staff. In return, Ferris will help the national agency by not only producing educated graduates but also offering computer software, expertise, special equipment and information.

Ferris’ Information and Security Intelligence program is already accredited by the NSA as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, meaning it helps reduce threats to national infrastructure because it educates qualified cybersecurity professionals.

The ISI program also collaborates with the Department of Homeland Security, The Pentagon and some Fortune 500 companies.

ISI will be moving into Ferris’ new Center for Virtual Learning at its Big Rapids campus this fall. It will feature next-generation classrooms and labs, a Cyber Competition Center and an esports arena.