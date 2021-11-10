Program to help Benton Harbor residents with water bills

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Officials have announced a pilot program that will help eligible residents of a Michigan city where there’s been a lead crisis pay water and wastewater bills.

The Michigan Department of Human Services and the city of Benton Harbor announced details Wednesday.

The federally-funded program is designed to help households who have had water disconnected or are facing disconnection with money to have it restored. That includes other potential costs including trash, cable and internet.

State officials say access to safe drinking water is “fundamental to the health and well-being of all people.”

The move comes after federal officials ordered Benton Harbor to fix problems at the water plant.

Because Benton Harbor residents have been told not to drink their water, bottled water distribution continues with several locations handing out cases of water this week:

Thursday, Nov. 11

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 13

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 14

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t get to a pickup location, call 211 to arrange delivery.