GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Community College Association announced a new partnership to help students further their education at several four-year schools across the state.

Known as the MiWorkforce Transfer Pathways, the initiative between 25 Michigan community colleges and 10 universities will allow the seamless transfer of students’ credits from school to school.

According to MCAA, four-year institutions will fully accept associate’s degrees as well as credit for previously working in a specific field.

The announcement comes at the start of National Transfer Student Week, which looks to help ease the transition for students looking to move to another school.

“Employers increasingly see the need for their associate degree-trained employees to return to college for a bachelor’s degree,” Erica Lee Orians, executive director of the Michigan Center for Student Success at the Michigan Community College Association, said in a statement. “These agreements provide a simplified pathway with multiple university partners across the state to ensure that students can earn a bachelor’s degree.”

A grand total of 529 associate’s degree programs offered by MCCA schools and 44 bachelor’s degrees will be involved in the program. Some of the associate’s degrees accepted by the partnership include manufacturing engineering technology, hospitality management, cardiac sonography and cybersecurity. The Michigan Center for Student Success is also working to add participating colleges in the coming months.

MCAA says the program is funded by the Ascendium Education Group, a nonprofit organization that works to make education past high school more obtainable.