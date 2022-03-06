Program provides $3.6M to detect, control invasive species

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is providing $3.6 million to 31 projects across the state.

The state says the program addresses prevention, detection, eradication and control of water-based and land-based invasive species. It’s key objectives are preventing the introduction of new invasive species, strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network, limiting the spread of recently confirmed invasive species and managing and controlling widespread, established invasive species.

The state adds that Michigan’s Legislature in 2014 designated $5 million in annual funding to address invasive species. To date, more than $29 million has been awarded to support 202 projects.