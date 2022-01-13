‘Profane, offensive’: Ferris professor on leave over course video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A professor at Ferris State University has been placed on administrative leave because of a course video given to students.

“I was shocked and appalled by this video. It is profane, offensive and disturbing and in no way reflects our University or its values,” Ferris President David Eisler said in a statement.

The university in a statement said it was “aware” of the course video that was distributed to students in early January. It said it is believed Professor Barry Mehler distributed the video.

He has been placed on administrative leave as the university investigates the incident, the school said.

The school did not expand on what made the video “profane” and said it would have no further comment because it’s a personnel matter.